PORTLAND — Maine State Police say only minor injuries resulted from a three-vehicle wreck on the Maine Turnpike on Thursday morning.
The crash took place just after 5 a.m. in the construction zone at mile 47. Southbound traffic was disrupted for two hours as vehicles were diverted off the turnpike at Exit 48
Troopers say a Nissan Juke driven by Joseph Forestell, 35, of Portland broke down in the road. Trent Filer, 32 of Peru was driving a Ford F350 one-ton construction truck owned by Landry French construction and stopped behind the Nissan, according to state police. But a Pepsi tractor-trailer truck driven by Michael Gallant, 34, of Mechanic Falls crested the hill and was didn’t stop before hitting the Ford pickup, according to troopers. In turn, the Ford then rear ended the Nissan, which then spun into jersey barriers blocked both southbound lanes.
The crash site was reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.
Troopers said none of the drivers required hospitalization.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Peru driver stops to avoid hitting disabled car on Turnpike; Pepsi truck behind him didn’t
-
Community Sports
Harry Haylock, Mike Pearce honored at MSGA annual meeting
-
Politics
Libertarians sue Maine Secretary of State over party decertification
-
Maine
Not a lot of snow expected overnight but it’s going to be windy and cold Friday
-
Uncategorized
Bowdoinham voters OK liquor sale and consumption on Sundays