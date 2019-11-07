PORTLAND — Maine State Police say only minor injuries resulted from a three-vehicle wreck on the Maine Turnpike on Thursday morning.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. in the construction zone at mile 47. Southbound traffic was disrupted for two hours as vehicles were diverted off the turnpike at Exit 48

Troopers say a Nissan Juke driven by Joseph Forestell, 35, of Portland broke down in the road. Trent Filer, 32 of Peru was driving a Ford F350 one-ton construction truck owned by Landry French construction and stopped behind the Nissan, according to state police. But a Pepsi tractor-trailer truck driven by Michael Gallant, 34, of Mechanic Falls crested the hill and was didn’t stop before hitting the Ford pickup, according to troopers. In turn, the Ford then rear ended the Nissan, which then spun into jersey barriers blocked both southbound lanes.

The crash site was reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

Troopers said none of the drivers required hospitalization.

