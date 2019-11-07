GREENWOOD—Veterans Day ceremonies will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Jackson-Silver Post 68 in Locke Mills. The program is as follows: Posting the Colors in place; National Anthem; Pledge of Allegiance; Opening prayer by Post Chaplain; Adjutant Veterans Day Address – Commander Harry G. Orcutt; Bell ringing at 1100 hrs.; Flag Disposal at approximately 11:30; Post 68 Color Guard: Color Guard will fire a volley salute; Taps by Brian Dunham and Julie Schubert; Special Music; Closing remarks; Singing “God Bless America;” Closing Prayer.

BETHEL — The Bethel Legion will not be conducting any formal Veteran’s Day Observances this year. We still encourage everyone to take a moment and thank those who have served and those who continue to serve today.

WEST PARIS — Friday at 8 a.m. at the Agnes Gray School, sixth graders will be putting on a continental breakfast for veterans. At 11 a.m. on Monday a small ceremony will be conducted at the West Paris Legion Hall.

filed under: