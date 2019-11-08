LEWISTON — Prince of Peace Parish will host a communitywide Veterans Day Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov.11, at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St.

Area clergy will join to commemorate the country’s brave men and women in prayer and song.

This is the 16th year the parish will offer “We Remember and Give Thanks,” an evening of refection honoring those who have served or who are serving in the U.S. armed forces. All are invited to attend, regardless of faith affiliation, including active and retired military and their families.

Active soldiers who live in the area or who are home on leave are invited to attend in uniform.

The flag of each of the five branches of service will be carried forward during the Presentation of the Colors at the beginning of the service.

A Missing Man Table Ceremony is also part of the event, held to remember prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action. The table is round as a sign of everlasting concern for those missing. The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of the motives of those answering the call to duty. A single red rose in a vase is a reminder of those missing and those who care for them.

A slice of lemon is a reminder of their bitter fate, while a pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of those captured and of their families. A Bible on the table represents the strength gained through faith, while a candle is reminiscent of the light of hope. An inverted glass, however, symbolizes the inability of a POW or MIA to share in a toast and a chair sits empty waiting for their return.

For more information contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

