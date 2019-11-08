Veteran’s Day

WILTON — There will be a Veteran’s Day service Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main Street, Wilton, featuring soloist Sammie Angel and other performers. All are invited. Free will offering.

Grange Sale

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange will hold sales on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food, clothing, crafts, household items, Christmas items, lunch items-eat in or take out will be offered. For more information-645-4200, or 645-2910.

NORTH JAY — On Saturday, Nov 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Jay Grange will host a food, (lunch items) craft, Christmas items and winter clothing sale with local crafters. For more information: 645-4211, or 645-2910 and leave a message

Suppers

LIVERMORE FALLS — The George Bunten Post 10 American Legion monthly meal is Saturday, November 16, and serving starts at 4:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help take charge of the supper and its preparation. The income from the suppers helps keep Post 10 operating for the community. Meal costs are Adults, $7, Students under 12, $4, Children 5 and under are free.

Breakfast

CHESTERVILLE — Annual Chesterville Heritage Society Hunters Breakfast! Saturday, November 9, at the Chesterville Town Hall. Breakfast served from 5:30 to 9 a.m., all you can eat for only $7. Eggs, pancakes, beans, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, coffee and more!

Craft Fairs

FARMINGTON —Mt Blue Annual Holiday Craft Fair on November 16, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Mt. Blue High School 129 Seamon Rd., Farmington. Please enter at Door 5. Free Admission. There will be over 90 vendors – Crafts, Food, Auction items. This craft fair is hosted by the MBHS Class of 2020.

WILTON —On Nov 14, the Wilton Day Homemakers will be having their meeting at 10 a.m., at St. Luke’s Church. They will be putting together baskets for the craft fair as well as making ornaments for the Rotary Tree.

NEW SHARON — Craft Fair. Nov. 23 from 9 – 2 at the New Sharon Mason Lodge on Rt. 2. . Looking for a few vendors, please contact Judy 778-6659. There will be a variety of things for the holidays, food, ornaments, jewelry, t-shirts, pillows, grab bags for the kids, glassware, painted items, candles and much more. Light luncheon.

JAY — ST. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will be held November 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parish Hall at 1 Church St in Jay. Chicken pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. At the fair you’ll also find a raffle corner with approximately 75 items, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy booth, craft items and more. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have its annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]

Events

FARMINGTON — Basic Map and Compass with Kevin Frost – $50. Thursday, Nov 14 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Basic map and compass covers all you need to know to get started. Learn how to read a map, plan a route and develop a better understanding of how navigation works. 1. Teminology of map and compass; 2. Taking and using bearings; 3. How to read topographic maps; 4 Understanding declination; 5 basic land navigation, route planning. Anyone interested in the basics of map and compass land navigation. (materials included) Class held at the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A.

FARMINGTON — Best-selling Movie showing at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington – November 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. “I Can Only Imagine” is a 2018 American Christian drama film and is the third highest-grossing music biopic of all-time in the United States. FREE and open to all community members. For more information – 207-779-0731

FARMINGTON — A Free Traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28. Served at the Mt. Blue High School food court from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. everyone is welcome. A reservation must be made for meals to be delivered and take outs. We would appreciate a call from those eating the dinner at the food court also. Please call Gerry at 649-5449 or Nancy at 491-4287. Please call by Monday November 25.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Baptist Church, located at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington, is celebrating Friend Day on November 17. We consider each and every one of you our friend and would love to have you come visit us! Our Church Service starts at 10:30 a.m., with a special message from our Pastor especially for our friends. A ‘Thank you for joining us’ meal, Thanksgiving style, is immediately following the service. For more information, please feel free to call 779-0731.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton has opened its yearly Salvation Army coat closet, an ongoing service for the cold months, for the rest of the fall and winter. Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army. The church also welcomes laundered, gently used winter coats, boots, hats, and mitten donations from the community for distribution. Those in need of warm jackets and coats may stop in anytime the church office is open. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. The parking lot and office entrance are behind the church on School St. It is recommended that you call the church in advance to be sure someone is here to greet you–normally Tuesday – Friday mornings. For more information about St. Luke’s go to: www.stlukeswilton.org or call Lisa Lindsay at the church office For more information: 645-2639.

Concerts

FARMINGTON — On Sunday, November 10, 2019, ArtsFarmington is sponsoring a Maine Mountain Chamber Music concert featuring the Cassatt String Quartet. Mendelssohn’s Quartet in a minor; Dvorák’s Piano Quintet in A Major, with Yuri Funahashi playing the piano; and The Incomplete Journey by XinYan Li; also, Rebecca Clarke’s Two Pieces for viola and cello. Nordica Auditorium (in Merrill Hall) at the University of Maine at Farmington, starting at 3 p.m. Admission: $15 / free for 18 & under and for students with UMF ID. For more information: 207-778-5074.

WILTON — You are invited to attend an prehistoric music concert featuring a beautiful array of Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music (ca 1100 – 1750) on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Musicians Jeffrey Fuson, Robert Hayes, Jane Parker, Delphine Sherin, John Sytsma, Willem Sytsma, Dan Woodward and Director Kathryn Sytsma will play their recorders, viols, guitars, psaltery, and organ. Open to all, they will take a “free-will” offering benefiting St. Luke’s.The church is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. If you have any questions, please contact the church office at 645-2639.

Fundraiser

WILTON — Come to the Wilton Free Public Library on Saturday evening, Nov. 9, for a fun and family-friendly night of laughs. Doors will open for a Silent Auction at 6:30 p.m. The Teachers Lounge Mafia improv group will perform a hilarious, all-ages show at 7:00 p.m. The silent auction includes items donated from local businesses. This is a great time to do some holiday shopping with all proceeds going to the library! Tickets will be sold at the door at $5/per person.

