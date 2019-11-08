NORWAY — The Social Justice Committee of the First Universalist Church of Norway (Unitarian Universalist) will host a program on domestic violence on Thursday, Nov. 14, in the church Concert Hall, 479 Main St.

The 6 p.m. program will feature the award-winning film “Private Violence” followed by a conversation with domestic violence survivors, law enforcement, change makers and the community.

Refreshments will be served.

“Private Violence,” directed and produced by Cynthia Hill, is a feature-length documentary that explores a simple, but deeply disturbing fact of American life: the most dangerous place for a woman in America is her own home. Every day in the U.S., at least four women are murdered by abusive, and often, ex-partners. Ultimately, the film centers on dispelling the logic of the commonly asked question: “Why didn’t she just leave?”