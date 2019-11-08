An East Baldwin resident was killed early Friday morning when his car left the road and hit large trees in Baldwin.
Ryan D. Smith, 25, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Bridgton Road in Baldwin shortly after midnight Friday when Smith lost control of the car and went off the road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith was pinned inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Capt. Scott Stewart said it appears speed was a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.
The Baldwin and Standish fire departments assisted the sheriff’s office at the crash scene.
