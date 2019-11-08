AUBURN — Katy Grondin has submitted her resignation as superintendent of Auburn Schools, effective at the end of the school year in June 2020.
An Edward Little graduate, Grondin has worked in the Auburn School Department for more than 31-years. She has served as superintendent since 2011 and was presently in negotiations to extend her contract past 2020.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Katy Grondin resigns as Auburn Superintendent of Schools
-
Business
Sears to close 96 more stores, none in Maine
-
bPlus
What makes Thanksgiving Thanksgiving to you?
-
Lewiston-Auburn
This year’s Lewiston mayoral campaigns ran with less funding than in 2017 and 2015
-
Nation / World
Possible chemical culprit found in vaping illness outbreak