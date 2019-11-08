Auburn Superintendent Katy Grondin Sun Journal file photo

AUBURN — Katy Grondin has submitted her resignation as superintendent of Auburn Schools, effective at the end of the school year in June 2020.

An Edward Little graduate, Grondin has worked in the Auburn School Department for more than 31-years. She has served as superintendent since 2011 and was presently in negotiations to extend her contract past 2020.

This story will be updated.

