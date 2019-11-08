LEWISTON – Irene O. Morin, 83, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning Nov. 6, 2019 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

She was born in Lewiston on March 23, 1936 a daughter of the late Oscar and Claire (Plante) Madore. She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools there. Later in life, she married Vincent Morin on Sept. 2, 1967. Throughout her life, Irene worked at Falcon Shoe as a repair laborer in Lewiston. Irene will be remembered for her love of knitting. She will be missed by those who cared for her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent in 1994, her brothers, Roland Madore and Arthur Madore and sisters, Pauline Cote and Juliette Madore.

Irene’s caretaker wishes to acknowledge and thank the staffs at d’Youville Pavilion Unit 4 W and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care they provided to her during her illness.

There are no services scheduled for Irene. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584. Condolences may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Irene’s honor to:

The Alzheimer’s

Association

Maine Chapter

383 US Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

