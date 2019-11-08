AUBURN – Louise Hanson Townsend Austin died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born with a twin sister, Laurel, on Nov. 10, 1921 to Arthur and Rena Hanson.

She grew up in Lexington, Mass. where she graduated from high school. After graduating from Westbrook Junior College in Portland she was employed by doctors in Boston and Lexington.

Louise married George E. Townsend of Westbrook on Jan. 4, 1942, and following his service in the Navy during WWII he was employed by the Maine Fish & Game Department. They lived in Limerick a few years with their two sons, then moved to Rangeley. Following George’s untimely death in 1956, Louise later decided to return to college and attended Gorham Teachers’ College for two years. A move to New Hampshire followed where she was employed at Littleton Hospital. On Dec. 29, 1966 she married Carlton E. Austin and they made their home in Dixfield for many years where she was employed at Rumford Hospital.

Louise was always active in the Congregational Churches wherever she lived as well as other social groups. In 1994 she moved to Lewiston to be nearer to family. Her interests included reading, bridge, knitting and furniture refinishing as well as sewing and music.

Survivors include her son, Craig L. Townsend, his son, Christopher and wife Tiffany and their son Carwyn of Knoxville, Tenn., daughter-in-law Charlotte Townsend, grandson, Rodney and his family of Corryton, Tenn. Also, stepson Robert Austin of Nashua, N.H.; step grandchildren, Doris LaBrecque, Patricia Beauchesne, Roger Bowden, Dean Bowden, Tina Matachun, Carolyn Whitehouse, Rebecca Lucht, Mark Austin, Greg Austin, David Austin and Jennifer Connors, Sandra Turner, Richard Austin III; and many great-grandchildren.

Louise was predeceased by her husbands; her son David Townsend, her stepsons, Richard and Carlton Austin, her stepdaughter Kathleen Bowden; and her twin sister, Laurel Keith.

A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 10-11 a.m. At the High Street Congregational Church, 106 Pleasant St., Auburn. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. A committal service will be held at 3 p.m. At Steep Falls Cemetery, Rte. 113, Standish. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

