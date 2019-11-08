PARIS — The Seneca Club, a friends group of the Paris Public Library, is sponsoring the library’s monthly Social Craft Night.

It began with a grant from the Maine Public Library Tax Check-Off Fund. It has been offering various craft activities for the past year from 6:30-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Deering Memorial Community Center.

All supplies for the crafts have been and will continue to be, due to the club’s sponsorship, provided free for the up to 60 monthly participants. Crafts, including fairy lanterns, photo blocks, string-art and sun catchers, have been suitable for ages 7 years and older so families and friends can gather and share the common activity.

On Nov. 12 the craft will be repurposed book cover storage boxes; Dec. 10, wooden block reusable calendars; and Jan. 14, upcycled organizing tin cans.

Anyone interested in participating can reserve space by calling the library at 207-743-6994.

