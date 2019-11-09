WORCESTER, Mass. – Lionel J. Berube, Jr., 87, Lewiston native and resident of Worcester, Mass., died Oct. 26, 2019, the son of Lionel J. Berube and May G. (Field) Berube.

He graduated from Lewiston High School and University of Maine, Orono (’54), where he was a member of the state champion golf team. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1956 then pursued graduate study at University of Maine. He was an enthusiastic student of history and an accomplished musician. He earned his Chartered Life Underwriter CLU designation in 1971.??Lionel retired in 1988 from State Mutual Life Assurance Company of America, Worcester.

He leaves his wife of 63 years, Jane (Auber) Berube; daughters Linda Mara of Holden, Mass. and Kim Bates of Douglas, Mass.; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements handled by Nordgren Memorial Chapel, Worcester. http://www.nordgrenmemorialchapel.com

