CLEVELAND, Tennessee — Larry and Martha Robbins of Cleveland, Tennessee, formerly from Dixfield and Norridgewock, Maine, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Bowman Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1 p.m.

Their relationship began in South Lancaster, Massachusetts, during the time of the 1969 moon landing and the Vietnam War. They met at the rural Atlantic Union College campus.

Larry’s work history started in the cafeteria, ending after 44 years of teaching for the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He retired in 2016.

Martha‘s work started as a worker in a nursing home, ending as an administrator for Kennebec Valley. She retired in 2002.

The couple has three children, Larry Jr., Matthew and Aaron; and eight grandchildren.

They are thankful for the places to which God directed them, finally leading them to the Georgia-Cumberland Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, where they feel they are most at home.

