Oxford County Extension annual meeting

SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Extension Association will hold its annual meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Office, 9 Olson Road. The meeting is free and open to the public.

In addition to the business meeting and election of officers, the session will include recognition of new UMaine Extension Oxford County staff: Extension 4-H youth development professional Sara Johnson and Extension horticulture community education assistant Emma Fournier.

Refreshments will be provided after the meeting. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329 or [email protected].

Waterford residents invited to share stories

WATERFORD — The final meeting of 2019 for the Waterford Historical Society will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Waterford Library. It will be a storytelling event on “How We Got Here.” Those wishing may bring genealogy or tales about how they or their family arrived in Waterford.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m., an earlier hour than usual. There will be potluck refreshments.

The museum at the Old Town House will be open through the winter on Wednesday afternoons when volunteers are available or it is not stormy.

Pine Cone Chapter 26 to meet

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St.

The Chapter will honor Grand Representatives with special honors to Kathy Williamson to Puerto Rico and Pamela Toussaint to Maryland.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall following the meeting, with a pie auction.

All Eastern Star members are welcome.

Danville Junction Grange to meet Nov. 14

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at 6 p.m. for dessert Thursday, Nov. 14, with the business meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Richard Harriman, who will talk about the House in the Woods, a retreat where veterans and their families can go free. A special guest will be Maine State Grange Master Sherry Harriman.

Also at the meeting, a Veteran’s Day program will be presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve.

Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons, donations for PAL, pennies and soda can tabs. All Grange members and guests are welcome to attend.

Oxford County Retired Teachers to hold fundraiser

LOCKE MILLS — The Oxford County Educators Association-Retired (OCEA-R) will meet for the last time this calendar year at the Locke Mills Legion Hall on Friday, Nov. 15. Sign-ins will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. The business meeting will start at 11.

The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a meal before the Holiday Silent Auction, which replaces the usual program and is the fundraiser for the month. Members are asked to bring items for the auction. The October apple pie fundraiser was successful and the pies were distributed at the First Congregational Church in South Paris.

The raffle tickets for the November fundraiser are due at the Locke Mills meeting. All the winners will be announced during the meeting. The apple pie sale and the November raffle provide most of the funds for the scholarships granted to Oxford County students every year during graduation ceremonies. Those interested in donating to the raffle ticket fundraiser should contact a member of OCEA-R or Rodney Abbott at 207-674-2267.

Finnish-American Heritage Society to hear talk

WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the FinnAm building, 8 Maple St. A brief business meeting will be followed by a presentation by lifelong West Paris resident, Rodney Abbott, who will reminisce about living among the Finnish families of his home town. The public is invited to the program and to share in the coffee table.

