A Farmingdale man was arrested Sunday after police found a loaded shotgun in his residence, which was a violation of his bail stemming from drug charges.

According to a release from Katy England, of the Maine State Police, state troopers conducted a bail check Sunday on Eric Colbert, 38, at his Farmingdale residence. Colbert was on bail for multiple drug trafficking offenses and on probation for drug trafficking offenses.

During the check, Colbert was found to be in possession of handgun ammunition and a 20-gauge pump-action shotgun, with shells loaded and chambered. Colbert was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating conditions of his release by committing new criminal conduct.

According to England’s release, Colbert “has been incarcerated multiple times in Maine and New York related to drug distribution charges.”

The Kennebec Journal reported in December 2018 that Colbert was arrested in Randolph on two counts of aggravated trafficking of heroin and one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine after a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency informant made a purchase from his residence.

Colbert was transported to Kennebec County jail where he was held without bail. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

