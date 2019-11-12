DEAR SUN SPOTS: Your readers have been helpful in the past when we’ve reached out with a request or question. We’re looking for information about the canals in Lewiston that were the source of power for the mills prior to electricity. Specifically, we’re wondering if any reader has a working model of a mill powered by water. It’s awesome to think of the power that was generated by the Androscoggin River for the looms that manufactured thousands of bedspreads over the years. It would be so helpful to have a tabletop version that we could show our visitors. Please contact me at 333-3881 or email

[email protected]. Thanks for your help.

— Denise, no town

ANSWER: I’m so glad that you reached out to Sun Spots with this request. Loads of people will read it and hopefully, you’ll get some good responses. I love the idea of educating people in this way. Keep us posted on what you find out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My friend makes lap robes and donates them to various nursing homes. The residents love them. If anyone has fabric remnants, she could definitely use them for this project. Please contact me at 240-3788.

— Daphne, Lisbon

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the Nov. 5 Sun Spots, I had been having a problem with robocalls recently. Out of frustration, I called my local telephone company and talked with the most delightful woman. She sighed and said, “We receive them as well. This is what we’re doing. We (the telephone employees) no longer answer calls at home, but let it go to our answering machines. The answering machine will screen the call, because if you do not answer, they hang up. They will keep trying a few times and then give up. No more calls from them.”

Just be prepared to pick up quickly when you hear the voice of your family, friend, doctor’s office, etc.

You can screen the calls and listen as they come in and pick up the phone to answer or not answer, and the message, if given, will be recorded for you at your convenience later. For your information, some new cordless phone systems come with Talking Caller ID announcements.

— Cathy, Auburn

ANSWER: I do the same. Another thing I do is pick up the phone, but don’t say anything and the robot hangs up. They don’t like that … and when I get a robocall on my cellphone, I simply block it and say to myself, “So there!”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Oct. 11 Sun Spots request for pumpkin whoopie pie recipes, I have a quick and easy one. Add one can of pumpkin puree to a spice cake mix along with two eggs. For chocolate and other flavors of whoopie pies, add ½ cup water and two eggs to the mix. Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

For the filling; beat together 1 cup shortening, ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar, six tablespoons marshmallow fluff, vanilla and a little milk.

— Maxine, North Monmouth

ANSWER: I have made cookies from cake mixes for years but never whoopie pies. I can’t wait to try this. I love shortcuts!

