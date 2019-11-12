HARRISON —
BOARD OF SELECTMEN MEETING
Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 – 6 p.m.
AGENDA
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call the Meeting to Order
3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)
4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants
5. Approval of Minutes – October 10, 2019
6. Old Business –
• Public Works site Design update Phase III (tabled until 12/12/19)
• 53 Depot Street
7. New Business
• Proposal for Memorial Bench at Crystal Lake Park (Barry Richardson)
• Texas Hold ‘Em Lions Club annual letter
• ATV Policy Renewal
• Community Room Use Policy
• Gazebo Use Policy
• Planning Board Alternate
8. Manager’s Report
9. Other Business
• Rabies Clinic
• Deputy Clerk Position
• Winter Parking Ban Reminder – November 15th to April 15th. This is done to facilitate the plowing and removal of snow.
• Winter Sand Availability
10. Executive Session – 1 MRSA §405(6)(A) Town Manager Evaluation
11. Adjourn
