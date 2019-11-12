HARRISON —

BOARD OF SELECTMEN MEETING

Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 – 6 p.m.

AGENDA

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call the Meeting to Order

3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)

4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants

5. Approval of Minutes – October 10, 2019

6. Old Business –

• Public Works site Design update Phase III (tabled until 12/12/19)

• 53 Depot Street

7. New Business

• Proposal for Memorial Bench at Crystal Lake Park (Barry Richardson)

• Texas Hold ‘Em Lions Club annual letter

• ATV Policy Renewal

• Community Room Use Policy

• Gazebo Use Policy

• Planning Board Alternate

8. Manager’s Report

9. Other Business

• Rabies Clinic

• Deputy Clerk Position

• Winter Parking Ban Reminder – November 15th to April 15th. This is done to facilitate the plowing and removal of snow.

• Winter Sand Availability

10. Executive Session – 1 MRSA §405(6)(A) Town Manager Evaluation

11. Adjourn

