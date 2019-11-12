AUBURN – Conrad J. Breton, 90, a resident of Farmington, formerly of Livermore Falls, passed away, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Jay, the son of Archie Breton and Alice (Jalbert) Breton. He attended school in Jay. On April 23, 1955, he married Pauline Luce. They enjoyed 60 years together before her passing in 2015. Conrad worked at Norwock Shoe in North Jay, and later at Bass Shoe in Wilton until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Conrad and Pauline enjoyed traveling after his retirement, one of their trips included going to Europe with the St. Rose Church members. They also liked going out to eat and relaxing at home.

He is survived by his great-granddaughter, Kaylee Maxwell of Jacksonville, N.C.; his sister, Louise Duval and her husband, Larry, of Jay, his brother, Richard Breton of Roxbury, brothers-in-law, Melvin Luce and his wife, Linda, of Massachusetts and Linwood Luce of Chesterville, two sisters-in-law, Janice Town and her husband, Peter, of Kittery and Evelyn McLeod and her husband, Steve, of Sanford.

He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline Breton; daughter, Gloria Maxwell; grandson, Richard Maxwell; sister, Anne Hyke and her husband, Richard, brothers, Phil, Louis and Emilo Breton, brother-in-law, Earle Luce and his wife, Sandy.

Funeral services will be held, 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.