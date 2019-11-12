NEW GLOUCESTER — Katelynd Sperry has joined OTELCO as a project manager in its New Gloucester office.
Sperry comes to OTELCO from Bath Iron Works. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Maine Maritime Academy and an Master of Business Administration from Husson University.
Sperry lives in Brunswick.
