FARMINGTON — After more than a year of collecting and compiling data, initial recommendations of a plan to promote art, heritage and cultural offerings for southern Franklin County was presented at the North Church Wednesday evening, Nov. 6.

The Southern Franklin County Region Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan is a collaborative effort between ArtsFarmington and Greater Franklin Development Council. Reinholt Consulting of Phillips was retained to develop the plan.

In September and October 2018, community input meetings were held in Livermore Falls, Farmington and Wilton.

More than 250 surveys were completed by artists, organizations and community members through surveys. The surveys were used to compile objectives and goals based on what respondents wanted for cultural offerings and barriers that kept them from attending current offerings.

According to the survey, 95% of respondents agree that arts, cultural and heritage offerings should be accessible and affordable to all. Respondents also agreed attracting talent to the community and its workforce, growing tourism by promoting the region’s assets and building a positive image of the community were top priorities.

Based on these objectives, four main goals were presented. They are to expand access to arts, culture and heritage activities; foster the region’s creative economy to attract and retain talent; promote and connect regional arts, cultural, and heritage assets; and utilize creative initiatives to emphasize the region’s character of creativity and resourcefulness.

Creation of the plan was funded by a Maine Arts Commission grant.

The next steps include organizing a coalition to apply for additional funding next year, said Saskia Reinholt.

Creating a formal network of regional assets, publicizing those assets through collective marketing such as a comprehensive online calendar of events could be among the first steps, if funding is received.

To learn more about the Southern Franklin County Region Arts, Cultural, and Heritage Plan, visit reinholtconsulting.com or contact GFDC at 778-5887.

