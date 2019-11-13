LEWISTON – Bail was set at $2,000 Tuesday at Lewiston District Court for a Wilton woman who was charged Nov. 9 with stealing a vehicle from a gas station that had three young children inside.

Shannon Lee Dupree, 42, is facing five felony charges, including three criminal restraint of a child under the age of 8, and single counts of unauthorized use of property and failure to stop for an officer.

The state requested that bail be set at $10,000 cash, while Dupree’s attorney, Richard Charest, requested a $500 bail.

According to an arrest affidavit written by Androscoggin County Deputy Michael Meija, a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a “possible domestic disturbance” Saturday morning at 96 Butter Hill Road in Livermore.

According to the caller reporting the incident, a man and a woman they identified as Dupree were fighting in the driveway.

Meija wrote that before he arrived at the residence in Livermore, Dupree had left the scene and had been spotted near Brettun’s Variety.

As he passed Brettun’s Variety, Meija wrote that he was flagged down by a man, “visibly in panic,” who said that someone stole his 2010 Jeep Wrangler that was parked at the gas pump with his three children inside.

According to the affidavit, police spotted Dupree and the Jeep driving into Livermore Falls on Route 4, and despite several attempts to stop her, she continued fleeing.

Meija wrote that spike mats were deployed on Route 4 in North Jay by the Maine State Police, and after she drove over them, she drove down Greenridge Way and collided with a garage.

All three children were reunited with their father, according to Meija, and Dupree was taken into custody

Meija wrote in his affidavit that the total distance Dupree drove the vehicle was “approximately 15 miles.”

Meija said that Dupree “did not offer any logical explanation about why she took the vehicle and the children, or why she failed to stop for law enforcement.”

He said that Dupree also “denied any recollection of taking the Jeep and the children inside it.”

“Based on my observations and interview, I felt Shannon was under the influence of a mind-altering substance,” Meija added.

Dupree remains at the Androscoggin County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

