Danville Union Church to hold Christmas Fair AUBURN — Danville Union Church, 1065 Old Danville Road, Auburn, will hold the annual Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. On sale will be baked goods, plants, crafts and attic treasures and there will be raffle items. A luncheon of beef stew or beans and hot dogs, apple crisp and ice cream, will be served. From left, preparing for the sale are Joyce MacDonald, Pat Greeley and Marzie Burnell.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange will hold a craft fair featuring local crafters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the grange. Lunch items will be available as well as Christmas items and winter clothing.

WILTON — The Wilton Day Homemakers will have a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke’s Church, High Street. The fair will include baskets, crafters and food.

LEWISTON — The Acadia Academy vendor fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be more than 30 vendors, a 50/50 drawing, bake sale and Kids Craft Room. The school is located at 12 Westminster St.

AUBURN — The Woman’s Literary Union will present an Autumn Harvest Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St., Auburn. Local crafters and businesses will have a variety of wares available. Doreen Jordan and WLU members have handcrafted many decorative pieces, including jewelry, stained glass, shell art and tote bags. Other members baked treats for sale. Merchandise includes wool mittens, and there will be gift basket raffles. For more information, check womansliteraryunion.org or call Kathy Lawrence at 207-795-6134. Cheryl Pelletier and Linda Stone are pictured making garden and lawn flowers from china plates.

