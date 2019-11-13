AUBURN — The LA Public Art presentation with Julie Horn of the Maine Arts Commission that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, at the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library has been canceled because of a scheduling conflict.
LA Public Art presentation canceled
