NEW GLOUCESTER — The annual Shaker Christmas Fair at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Experience this nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker Community at 707 Shaker Road. Specialties will include Shaker baked goods: wheat bread, Brother Arnold’s beer batter bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, fruitcakes from Sister Frances’ famous recipe, fresh-baked herbal biscuits and cookies. A wide selection of gifts and holiday items will be available for everyone, such as Shaker cooking herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, maple syrup, pickles, cheese, wooden ware, furniture, antiques, baskets, yarn, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade doughnuts, bake sale and 50/50 raffle

Lunch plates will be available for sale while supplies last. Proceeds from the White Elephant Room, a second-time around “garage” sale, will benefit local food pantries.

Shaker Village is listed as a National Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. Find out more at maineshakers.com, call 207-926-4597 or visit Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/961818407533503/.

Shaker Christmas Fair volunteers Beth Hansen of Mystic, Connecticut, and Cyndi Robbins of Poland Spring, make sure all visitors are having a fun time shopping and celebrating the season at Shaker Village. SYSTEM

Decorated balsam wreaths and many other Christmas seasonal decorations will be available for sale at the annual Shaker Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7. Submitted photo

A wide selection of locally made fine crafts, books and food will be availabl at the annual Shaker Christmas Fair. Submitted photo

The tradition of Sister Frances’ flavorful fruitcake continues. Take home a taste of tradition at the Shaker Christmas Fair. Supplies are limited. Submitted photo

