NEW GLOUCESTER — The annual Shaker Christmas Fair at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Experience this nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker Community at 707 Shaker Road. Specialties will include Shaker baked goods: wheat bread, Brother Arnold’s beer batter bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, fruitcakes from Sister Frances’ famous recipe, fresh-baked herbal biscuits and cookies. A wide selection of gifts and holiday items will be available for everyone, such as Shaker cooking herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, maple syrup, pickles, cheese, wooden ware, furniture, antiques, baskets, yarn, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade doughnuts, bake sale and 50/50 raffle

Lunch plates will be available for sale while supplies last. Proceeds from the White Elephant Room, a second-time around “garage” sale, will benefit local food pantries.

Shaker Village is listed as a National Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. Find out more at maineshakers.com, call 207-926-4597 or visit Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/961818407533503/.

