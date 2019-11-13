Army veteran Brian Dolloff of Jay and Spruce Mountain Primary School first grade student Emma Knight share a moment of conversation Thursday, Nov. 7 during the school’s annual Veterans’ Luncheon at the school. “It is great to hang out with my niece,” said Dolloff. “I’ve been coming to this event for four or five years with my children, Isabelle and Cooper. I really enjoy being able to hang out with the kids.” Dee Menear/Franklin Journal Buy this Photo

Army veteran Brian Dolloff of Jay, at left, and his niece, Spruce Mountain Primary School first grade student Emma Knight high-five during the school's annual Veterans' Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 7. Each year, students honor veterans by sharing lunch with family and friends who have served in the military. "It's cool to have lunch with my uncle," Knight said.

 

