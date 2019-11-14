REGION — At last week’s SAD 44 School Board Meeting, members discussed whether or not the board should consider eliminating Policy BDC (Board Chair Limit).

The board approved Policy BDC in 2017. The policy limited the number of people who would be eligible to run for chairman of the board. The policy would also set a term limit at five consecutive years.

Based on the policy, a board member would have to have served as either a vice-chairman or as chairman of one of the sub-committees.

“Basically what this does (deleting the policy) is that it allows you to decide among yourselves who you think the best board chair would be without having any particular experiences that the policy would require them to have,” Superintendent Dave Murphy said.

The Facilities, Policy and Personnel Committee recommended eliminating the policy.

Member Amy Forbes DeVivo said she’d be okay with eliminating term limits, but mentioned that people should have some experience on the board before running for chairman.

“I like that we have term limits because it gives other people the opportunity to be chairman,” Member Sarah DeCato said. “I also like the idea that in order to be chair you have to have a little experience.”

“I think that the board has enough wisdom to decide who has the experience, who has the temperament to be the chair,” member Marcel Polak said.

Polak added that he was in favor of deleting the policy.

The board voted 12-1 in favor of deleting the policy with DeCato opposed.

“There are now no prerequisites in terms of prior service in order for someone to be considered for chair,” Murphy said.

Other business

Charlie Raymond, on behalf of Project Opportunity, presented SAD 44 with a check for $6,000 to go toward a current student trip to China.

The organization agreed to fund the travel costs for the trip.

“Project Opportunity has stepped up repeatedly to support us,” Murphy said.

Project Opportunity has also helped the Telstar Freshman Academy and the Exchange Program Telstar has with Central Maine Community College.

Murphy said that the four students on the trip – Ainsley Brown (senior), Molly Pereira (sophomore), Addie Charette (sophomore) and Andrew Leighton (sophomore) – and two chaperones, John Eliot and Lindsey Luetje, deans of the high school and middle school respectively, departed Telstar Nov. 3 and arrived in Beijing, China Nov. 4.

The students will return on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“I think they’re in for a busy couple of weeks. They’re going to have a chance to see a lot of China,” Murphy said.

While in China, some activities will include students seeing the Great Wall, touring Beijing City, and visiting multiple schools, one of whom is interested in possibly sending some students to Telstar.

Murphy also said that he hopes the students can attend December’s school board meeting for a presentation on their trip.

