Fundraiser

RUMFORD — For only $5/light you can recognize the ones you love while supporting your local Special Olympics team. Blue Light: In Memory of a person or pet. Yellow Light: For Friendship or Love. Green Light: In Honor of someone who is serving or has served in the military.

Lights can be purchased at Hope Association, What-Not-Shop, Davis Florist, Christmas in the Valley Craft Fair, and hopeassociation.org.

The Wreath of Hope will be displayed on the east side of the Hope Association Building (85 Lincoln Ave., Rumford) and a list of purchased lights will be displayed inside and on Facebook.

For more information call: 207-364-4561

Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

