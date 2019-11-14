COUNTY — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting a FREE workshop entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over at the following times and locations:
• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
• Rumford UMA Center, 60 Lowell St, on Thursday, December 12 at 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.
To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu.
Who We Are
MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.
Services Provided
All MEOC services are FREE!
* GED/SAT Preparation
* College Planning
* Referrals/Advocacy
* Career Advising
* Financial Aid Advising
* College Admissions Process
* Application Fee Waivers for Qualified Adults
Our Work in Action
MEOC successfully placed 1,073 Maine adults in different colleges last year.
How to Participate
The starting point for all MEOC participants is The Essentials of College Planning, a FREE interactive workshop that outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately 2 – 3 hours. Pre-registration is required.
All workshops are subject to change. For more information or to register call: 1-800-281-3703
