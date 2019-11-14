LEWISTON — The Maine Community Foundation will offer a grant-writing workshop and information session for nonprofits from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce at 415 Lisbon St.

Laura Lee, director of grant making, will explore the basics of the grant-writing process and provide information about grant opportunities at the Maine Community Foundation.

The workshop is free and open to the public. For further information, contact the LA Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce at 207-783-2249. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

