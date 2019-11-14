Crispy Brussels Sprouts – Two Ways

Brussels sprouts have become fashionable vegetables and are served in fine dining restaurants as appetizers! But they aren’t your mom’s steamed mushy bland sprouts. These two versions relay on roasting the sprouts to make them crispy and unexpected flavors to wake up your palate! Make sure you get them good and crispy before adding the sauces!

Spicy Asian Version

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

Pinch of black pepper

Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F and set a rack on the very top.

Rinse and Prepare the Brussels by cutting off the base of each sprout, slicing them in half from top to bottom, excess or loose exterior leaves should go on the roasting pan too!

Cover a large rimmed baking sheet with foil (makes cleaning it easier later on) and spread the Brussels out on the pan. Generously drizzle the Brussels with the oil and sprinkle with kosher salt.

Stir with your hands to ensure Brussels are all well-oiled and salted. Place in the oven on the top rack for about 45-60 minutes.

After 20 and 40 minutes, stir the Brussels to ensure all sides get crispy and charred. During the last 5-10 minutes of cooking, reduce remaining ingredients (soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, sriracha, lemon juice and black pepper) in a pan over medium-high heat until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes.

Remove Brussels from the oven once all Brussels are crispy and slightly charred. Place them in a bowl and toss with some of the reduced sauce, a little at a time. Don’t soak the spouts in the sauce.

Balsamic Vinegar Version

Follow the same preparation and cooking instruction as above.

Replace the spicy asian sauce with:

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

« Previous

Next »

filed under: