Early Dismissals

We need your help with cutting down on the number of students who are being dismissed from school early. I know for many families, it seems inconvenient to have to wait in the dismissal line so students are picked up 10-15 minutes early on a regular basis. While this does not seem like much time, over the course of a week that is 50 to 75 minutes of instructional time that is lost. Teachers teach until the end of the day and when students leave early, they are missing out on learning. Our student dismissal from the cafeteria works like a well-oiled machine and families are in and out quickly. So, unless it is an emergency or your child has an appointment, I hope you will work with us and pick your child up at the regular dismissal time by picking them up in the cafeteria.

Start Times

Our district is considering changing the starting and ending times at our schools in order to optimize learning for all of our students. This survey is intended to get information from families about the impact of shifting start times. The responses we gather and analyze from families, staff, and students will inform our decision-making process. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey so that we can hear your voice. Adjusting Start Times: Family Survey http://bit.ly/32dbTqE

Animal Refuge

Over the past two weeks, Sixth graders in Mrs. Cyr’s class have had an Educator from the Animal Refuge League visit class. Felicia had lessons about keeping the animal population down, the pros and cons of breed labels at the shelter, and animal enrichment. On Halloween Day, these 6th graders made treats (no tricks!) for shelter animals and their own pets.

Picture Book

A touching and timeless story about finding friendship in unlikely places from the award-winning creator of “Extraordinary Jane.”

Rupert is a rhinoceros of refined sensibilities. Levi, the new tickbird in class, is not. He burps the alphabet, tells corny jokes, and does really embarrassing air guitar solos. Worse, he lands right on Rupert and is determined to be Rupert’s symbiotic best pal! Rupert wants him gone. But when Levi finally does bug off, Rupert finds the peace and quiet a little boring. It turns out, Rupert could really use a friend like Levi.

This sweet and moving friendship story shares an important message of acceptance for every reader–whether they’re a Rupert or a Levi.

Important Dates

Thursday, November 14 – PTO Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, November 15 – Aspire Higher Career Fair and Pencil Day

