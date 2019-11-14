To the Editor:

I would like to personally thank the Norway Country Club Ladies Association for their generous donation of $8,000 to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, which were the proceeds from their annual Drive Out Cancer Golf

Tourney. This was the sixth year that these amazing ladies rallied together to organize a women's golf tournament, luncheon and silent auction. The amount they raised has made a major impact in our annual budget and will help us

continue to expand our services and programs to more individuals and families impacted by cancer. It was heartwarming to see so many individuals and businesses, from Norway and surrounding towns, pledge their support for the Cancer Resource Center by being a sponsor or donor for the Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament. I continue to be impressed by the caring and compassionate nature of western Mainers. So, in the spirit of the Thanksgiving season, I am very grateful to the Norway Country Club Ladies Association for all they have done – and continue to do – to

support the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine.

Diane Madden

Executive Director

Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine

