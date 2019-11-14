MINOT — The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its November RSU 16 Student of the month recipient, Chloe Helms. A sixth grader from Minot Consolidated School, Chloe is recognized by teachers for being an exceptional role model who always comes to school with a smile on her face and ready to learn. She accepts challenges willingly, cares genuinely for others and always strives to do her best. Congratulations Chloe!
