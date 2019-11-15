The 40th Dolbier Reunion was held at the home of Christian and Sheila Raymond in Rangeley with potluck lunch.
Offices elected were President Deanne Ochoa–Durrell of Livermore Falls, Vice president: Dawn Durrell of Livermore Falls, secretary: Joanne Raymond of Langtown, Treasurer: Cathy White of Rangeley, Historian and News Report: Dawn Durrell of Livermore Falls.
Prayer was done by Byron “Bud” Philbrick Jr. of Strong. Traveling the farthest was Rodney and June Philbrick of St. Augustus, Florida.
Oldest male: George “Huck” Haley of Rangeley Plantation.
Oldest female: Jean Carlow of Strong.
Youngest male: Owen Raymond of Gorham
Youngest female: Emma Raymond of Gorham
One birth recorded: Owen James Raymond on May 10, 2019.
Three marriages recorded.
There was 27 adults and 9 children from Phillips, Strong, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Langtown, Gorham, Portland, Livermore Falls, Stratton and Kingfield, Maine, Cranston R.I. and St. Augustus, FL.
