NORWAY — Each year, Norway Savings Bank employees participate in a wellness challenge in an effort to encourage healthy eating, exercise and other positive behaviors. This year’s challenge revolved around improving daily exercise habits. The prize for the top two teams and individuals was a donation of $250 and $100, respectively, to the nonprofits of their choice.

Funds were donated to the Travis Mills Foundation ($250), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine ($250), Maine Children’s Cancer Center ($100) and The Center in Kennebunk ($100).

« Previous

filed under: