Norway Savings Bank employees donate $250 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine. From left are Jennifer Corbett, vice president and Norway Savings Bank mortgage sales manager; Alicia Milne, development director at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine; Andrea Osgood, regional vice president and Norway Savings Bank regional retail sales manager; and Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. 

NORWAY — Each year, Norway Savings Bank employees participate in a wellness challenge in an effort to encourage healthy eating, exercise and other positive behaviors. This year’s challenge revolved around improving daily exercise habits. The prize for the top two teams and individuals was a donation of $250 and $100, respectively, to the nonprofits of their choice.

Funds were donated to the Travis Mills Foundation ($250), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine ($250), Maine Children’s Cancer Center ($100) and The Center in Kennebunk ($100).

Norway Savings Bank employees recently donated $100 to Maine Children’s Cancer Center. From left are Grace Jandro, philanthropy coordinator for Maine Children’s Cancer Center; Ashton Hunter-Sildve, the center’s philanthropy manager; and Joe Leland, board member for Maine Children’s Cancer Center and assistant vice president, branch manager of Norway Savings Bank’s Falmouth branch. 

 

