NORWAY — Each year, Norway Savings Bank employees participate in a wellness challenge in an effort to encourage healthy eating, exercise and other positive behaviors. This year’s challenge revolved around improving daily exercise habits. The prize for the top two teams and individuals was a donation of $250 and $100, respectively, to the nonprofits of their choice.
Funds were donated to the Travis Mills Foundation ($250), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine ($250), Maine Children’s Cancer Center ($100) and The Center in Kennebunk ($100).
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Bruins end four-game skid
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Bonny Eagle stops Scarborough in overtime, advances to Class A final
-
Football
WATCH: Breaking down Leavitt’s and Lisbon’s regional title game wins
-
Football
Football: Leavitt’s Calder twins electrify in C South regional final
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Being rich shouldn’t disqualify Bloomberg as a candidate