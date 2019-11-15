LEWISTON – Sharon Hiscock, 70, a resident of Dixfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center. She was born Sept. 26, 1949, in Presque Isle, the daughter of McKinley Doody and Grace (Doke) Doody. She graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

On Nov. 5, 1976, she married Brian Hiscock in Lewiston. She worked for Bass Shoe Shop in Wilton. Sharon enjoyed cooking, canning and packing apples. She always made every holiday very special for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years; her sons, Scott Douglas Sanders of Portland, Steve Dean Sanders of Winslow, Sean Dale Hiscock of East Dixfield; and two grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Debra Doody and Pertsia Doody and her brother, Richard Doody.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be announced in the spring. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

