Temperature
Maximum: 62° Date: 10/22 , 10/31
Minimum: 27° Date: 10/5, 10/16, 10/20, 10/27
Average True Temp: 54.06°
Precipitation
Total for month: 5.052″
Greatest: 1.10″ Date: 10/8
Daily Average: .1630”
Year to Date: 37.748”
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: 138.29″
Wind
Peak: 33 Date: 10/17
Low: 8 Date: 10/1, 10/8, 10/21
Average Peak 16.58 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 10/9
Low: 29.95 Date: 10/16
Wind Chill
Low: 16 Date: 10/19
Event Days
Rain: 16
Snow: 0
Thunder & lightning 1
Frost: 4
Fog: 0
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
