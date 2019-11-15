Temperature

Maximum: 62° Date: 10/22 , 10/31

Minimum: 27° Date: 10/5, 10/16, 10/20, 10/27

Average True Temp: 54.06°

Precipitation

Total for month: 5.052″

Greatest: 1.10″ Date: 10/8

Daily Average: .1630”

Year to Date: 37.748”

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”

Season to Date: 138.29″

Wind

Peak: 33 Date: 10/17

Low: 8 Date: 10/1, 10/8, 10/21

Average Peak 16.58 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.25 Date 10/9

Low: 29.95 Date: 10/16

Wind Chill

Low: 16 Date: 10/19

Event Days

Rain: 16

Snow: 0

Thunder & lightning 1

Frost: 4

Fog: 0

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

