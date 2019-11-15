PHILLIPS — For the first time, artisans in the Phillips area displayed their talents for the “Pumpkins on Parade” celebration held Oct 27 at the (PACC) Phillips Area Community Center.

Twenty pumpkins were gathered in their best costumes, some beautiful, some gross, funny, pretty, scary and last of all, most original. Orange was the color of the day, with one exception, an all black entry. The pumpkins were created by 25 adults and three youths. The PACC members were happy with the turnout and are already preparing for 2020!

Ribbons were awarded for:

Most Original – First – Pam Searles, second – Byron Knight, third – Winona Davenport.

Prettiest – First – Paula Kane, second – Susan Meeham, third – Hedy Stinchfield.

Ugliest – First – Sandy Caton, second Rachelle Knight, third – Lynn Perrin.

Funniest – First – Teresa Fast, second – Brenda Wilcox, third – Paula Kane.

Largest – BJ Bangs. Scariest – Sandy Caton.

Judges Choice went to Deb Black for her intricate carving of flowers and a bird on her pumpkin, all in brilliant color.

Other participants were Einda Smith, Sandra Curtis, Betty Lou Currier and Mac Smith.

A wooden container crafted by Gaylon (Jeep) Wilcox (a legend in the Rangeley area) filled with hiliday gifts was the door prize won by Leisa Adams of Strong. Teresa Fast was credited with the sale of the tickets. Judges were Bruce Godin, Diana McCall and Sheila Jalbert.

