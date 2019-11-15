Cayden Bate, age 10 of New Portland, the son of Chris and Colleen Bate, was hunting with his mom Friday, November 8, when he bagged his first big buck, a 10 pointer. It tagged in at 214 pounds, dressed weight. Cayden isn’t saying just where, only that it was taken in Zone 13. Submitted photo

Stanley Harnden, who won’t be 7 until December, with his 136 pound spike-horn buck, that he bagged Thursday while hunting with his dad, Paul in Wilton. Dad said the shot Stanley made was almost as far as the one he took to bring down his buck on Saturday, Nov. 2. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles