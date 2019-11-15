George Lopez will perform in the Bowdoin College Museum of Art for the “Music at the Museum” series at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and at noon Friday, Dec. 13. The events are free and open to the public, but due to limited seating in the galleries, free tickets are required. Tickets will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19, for pick-up at the Bowdoin College Art Museum gift shop. Seating capacity is 50. A maximum of four tickets are available per person. When the concert is sold out, a notice will be placed on the Bowdoin Events site. Due to increased demand, it is no longer possible to reserve tickets over the phone or by e-mail. Seating opens 30 minutes before the concert starts. Lopez will perform the same program at all three concerts. Bowdoin College Museum of Art is at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call 207-725-3275, or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

