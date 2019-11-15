AUBURN — Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery has installed a unique display in the Gritty’s Art and Ale window for November and December. They are featuring the picture book of artist and illustrator Kristy Hatch in story board format. Visitors can read the short story about a little girl who wears a hearing aid on 10 colorfully illustrated panels displayed around a mock fireplace in the window. Melanie Therrien of Wicked Illustrations painted the fireplace, which will have stockings hung from it closer to the season, to give it a cozy holiday feel.

Hatch was born and raised in Mexico, Maine, and is a self-taught raw pencil artist. Her medium of preference is pencil and paper. Her talent lies in cartooning and illustration, but she can do still-life subjects as well. Her inspiration began when she fell in love with Disney films during the ’90s, and it continued to grow when she found a few Japanese animation television shows and movies. They all sparked her imagination to no end.

Hatch was well known in Mountain Valley High School for her talent and participated in art class and art club. She also took several art courses while in college at Rochester Institute of Technology, such as skeleton drawing, spacial drawing, mixing mediums and Photoshop. She has drawn a few small projects for friends and her community. When working at Rumford Community Hospital as a housekeeper, she got the opportunity to draw the front of the hospital renewed, and it was printed on stock to be welcome pamphlets for patients in their rooms. She took on a recent task for a rockabilly band that travels all over Maine. They were in need of a new logo for a banner, and described to her what they wanted. She manifested a large skull in ink and personalized it to their band.

Her goal is to use her talent and imagination to illustrate pictures of cartoons to share with the world. She has a gallery account at www.deviantart.com/Jane06. For more information, visit wickedillustrations.com.

