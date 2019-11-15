November 15 – Friday
7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Moose Alley
November 16 – Saturday
5:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Bald Mountain Camps
9:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
November 17 – Sunday
3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
November 18 – Monday
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd, Undercroft 2614 Main Street
November 21 – Thursday
Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings – 3rd Thursday of each month
5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
At our Club House on Old Skiway Rd. in Oquossoc
November 22 – Friday
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
November 22, 2019 to November 23, 2019
8:30 PM to 11:30 PM
Moose Alley
November 23 – Saturday
November 22, 2019 to November 23, 2019
8:30 PM to 11:30 PM
Moose Alley
10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Congregational Church Barn – corner of High & Pleasant St, Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 864-2250 for more information
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
November 24 – Sunday
12:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd, Undercroft 2614 Main Street
Call (207) 864-3381 for more information
2:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
November 25 – Monday
November 27 – Wednesday
2:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
November 29 – Friday
November 29, 2019 to December 1, 2019
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Rivers Edge Sports, Oquossoc
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Moose Alley
November 30 – Saturday
November 29, 2019 to December 1, 2019
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Rivers Edge Sports, Oquossoc
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Rangeley & Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5571 for more information
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
6:00 PM
Park Road, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-3807 for more information
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
