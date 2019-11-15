November 15 – Friday

UNKNOWN LEGEND
7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

November 16 – Saturday

RLSC Turkey Dinner Membership Drive
5:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Bald Mountain Camps
THE LAST WALTZ
9:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

November 17 – Sunday

SUNDAY FUNDAY
3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
Wine Down From The Weekend
4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
2485 Main St
Call (207) 864-2883 for more information

November 18 – Monday

Wine Down From The Weekend
4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
2485 Main St
Call (207) 864-2883 for more information
Grief and Bereavement Group
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd, Undercroft 2614 Main Street

November 21 – Thursday

Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings – 3rd Thursday of each month
5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
At our Club House on Old Skiway Rd. in Oquossoc

November 22 – Friday

MOVIE: Abominable 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
THE MALLETT BROTHERS BAND
November 22, 2019 to November 23, 2019
8:30 PM to 11:30 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

November 23 – Saturday

THE MALLETT BROTHERS BAND
November 22, 2019 to November 23, 2019
8:30 PM to 11:30 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
26th Annual Rangeley Congregational Church Holly Fair
10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Congregational Church Barn – corner of High & Pleasant St, Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 864-2250 for more information
MOVIE: Abominable 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information

November 24 – Sunday

Annual Seniors’ Thanksgiving Dinner
12:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd, Undercroft 2614 Main Street
Call (207) 864-3381 for more information
MOVIE: Abominable 2 & 5 PM
2:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
SUNDAY FUNDAY
3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
Wine Down From The Weekend
4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
2485 Main St
Call (207) 864-2883 for more information

November 25 – Monday

Wine Down From The Weekend
4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
2485 Main St
Call (207) 864-2883 for more information

November 27 – Wednesday

MOVIE: Abominable 2 & 5 PM
2:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information

November 29 – Friday

Rivers Edge Sports Christmas Tree/Small Business Weekend Sale
November 29, 2019 to December 1, 2019
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Rivers Edge Sports, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
MOVIE: Downton Abbey 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
UNKNOWN LEGEND
7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

November 30 – Saturday

Rivers Edge Sports Christmas Tree/Small Business Weekend Sale
November 29, 2019 to December 1, 2019
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Rivers Edge Sports, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
Small Business Saturday
8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Rangeley & Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5571 for more information
MOVIE: Downton Abbey 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Lighting of the Giving Tree
6:00 PM
Park Road, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-3807 for more information
MEMPHIS LIGHTNING
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

