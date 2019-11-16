Two burglars stole a “large amount” of cash from the Pizza Garage and Station House Convenience store in Hollis early Friday morning, authorities say.
The burglars, both male, broke into two safes and were captured in a grainy surveillance video shared online by Maine State Police.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the burglars.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is urged to contact state police Cpl. Douglas Cropper at 624-7076.
