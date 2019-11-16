SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Former Lisbon High School standout Tyler Halls set a new Husson University single-season receiving record in the Eagles’ 45-14 loss to Western New England on Saturday.

Halls, a junior, caught four passes for 38 yards, giving him 1,057 this season. Halls also set a school season record for receptions per game, hauling in 71 passes this season for an average of 7.1.

The Eagles finish the season with a 4-6 record (4-3 in conference). Western New England, which was led by Jamyre Soberanis’ 105 yards rushing and Steven Fedorchak’s 120 yards receiving, improves to 9-1 (7-0).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Colby-Sawyer 63, Saint Lawrence 58

NEW LONDON, N.H. — Senior Tianna Sugars, who starred at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, became the 15th player in Colby-Sawyer history to surpass 1,000 points in the Chargers’ 63-58 win over Saint Lawrence on Saturday.

Sugars scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the victory, which came in the championship game of the Colby-Sawyer Tip-Off Tournament. Sugars was named tournament MVP.

Sugars moved into eighth place on Colby-Sawyer’s career rebounds (714) list.

Sugars and the Chargers (3-0) play their first road game of the season Friday against Bowdoin at Bridgewater State’s Cave Classic.

Southern Maine 79, UMF 50

FARMINGTON — Lewiston High School graduate Victoria Harris had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Huskies (3-1) beat the Beavers (0-2) on Saturday.

Kristen Curley scored 20 points for USM. Jackie Luckhardt added seven points, four assists and 10 steals.

McKenna Brodeur had 11 points and five rebounds for UMaine-Farmington.

Plattsburgh 60, Bates 56

MADISON, N.J. — Taylor Durin scored 19 points and the Cardinals (1-1) held on to beat the Bobcats (0-2).

Taylor Clare had 11 rebounds for Plattsburg.

Meghan Graff had 19 points, and Brianna Gadaleta added 10 for Bates.

