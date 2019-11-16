TORONTO — Brad Marchand scored two goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Zdeno Chara added an empty-net goal for Boston (12-3-4). Tuukka Rask made 29 saves as the Bruins snapped an 0-2-2 slide.

Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen scored for Toronto (9-8-4). Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

The Leafs have dropped four straight, the last three in regulation.

Toronto beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22. The Leafs are 0-4-1 in the second half of a back-to-back sets in 2019-20. The Bruins are 1-1-0.

Boston snapped a 1-1 tie 11 seconds into the third when Marchand scored his 12th goal of the season, putting in his own rebound after stepping around defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Toronto countered at 3:54 when Kapanen took a feed from John Tavares and scored his sixth goal. Marchand came back 1:14 later, again scoring off his own rebound.

Play was even for the rest of the third until Chara scored into an empty net with 1:33 left, as Tavares smashed his stick over the crossbar in frustration.

Boston, which has eliminated its Atlantic Division rival in the first round of the playoffs the last two springs, led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Leafs tied it midway through the second. Jake Muzzin’s shot from the point looked to be headed wide, but Matthews lunged his stick out in the slot for a redirection that fooled Rask at 9:20. It was Matthews’ 14th goal.

Boston grabbed a 1-0 advantage at 13:48 of the first when Coyle scored his third of the season after a Toronto mix-up in the defensive zone. Defenseman Travis Dermott left the front of the net to challenge Matt Grzelcyk, who promptly fed Coyle from behind the net.

CANADIENS 5, CAPITALS 2: Shea Weber scored to extend his point streak to five games, Carey Price made 25 saves, and Montreal responded to a big hit by Alex Ovechkin on Jonathan Drouin, surging to a win at Washington.

Phillip Danault, Weber, Jordan Weal and Nick Suzuki scored after Ovechkin flattened Drouin with an open ice hit that knocked him out for the rest of the second period. Drouin returned for the third.

DEVILS 2, PENGUINS 1: Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves as New Jersey won at home.

Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils.

BLUE JACKETS 3, BLUES 2: Zach Werenski scored 3:34 into overtime to give Columbus a win at home.

SENATORS 2, FLYERS 1: Filip Chlapik scored in the second period, Anders Nilsson made 26 saves and Ottawa killed off a late four-minute power play to beat visiting Philadelphia.

NOTES

MAPLE LEAFS: A misdemeanor charge accusing star forward Auston Matthews of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior has been dismissed.

Matthews, 22, was charged over the summer in connection with a May incident in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a female security guard at a condominium complex said Matthews was among a group of men who allegedly tried to enter her locked vehicle early the morning of May 26.

According to a police report, the guard said the men apparently were intoxicated and that when she confronted them, Matthews moved away, dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks.

Matthews issued an apology Friday.

FLAMES: Defenseman TJ Brodie is home from the hospital after falling to the ice and convulsing at practice Thursday.

General Manager Brad Treliving said Brodie was “feeling good” and neurological tests came back negative. He’ll undergo more tests.

