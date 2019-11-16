Cindy Harrington of Auburn looks at holiday kitchen towels Saturday during the Edward Little Music Association Craft and Vendor Fair at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Heather Burgess of the music association said that this was the first year that the association held a craft fair. Money raised during the event will help support music programs at the school. “I am very happy with the turnout,” said Nicole Swenson of Dragon Den Dairy and Designs. “We will be back for year two and we will be bigger,” said Burgess. Seventy-four crafters and vendors set up tables during the event. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Nicole Swenson of Dragon Den Dairy and Designs brought hand-crafted dragons Saturday to the Edward Little Music Association Craft and Vendor Fair at Edward Little High School in Auburn. "This has been a very good fair," said Swenson. "The variety is awesome and there is plenty of space. I am very happy with the turnout."
Ruth Mason of Hebron fills her tree with ornaments Saturday during the Edward Little Music Association Craft and Vendor Fair at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Mason and her daughter, Maylonna Mason, sold items from their "Creative Intuition Gourd Art" table.
Kimberly Poussard of Auburn takes a look at hand-crafted rustic wall art Saturday during the Edward Little Music Association Craft and Vendor Fair at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Scott Nailor of Summer Re-Creations creates the artwork when he is not teaching at Scarborough High School.