DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am hoping you and all the other great cooks out there can help me find a good recipe for lobster pie or casserole.

Sun Spots is my favorite part of the paper.—Darlene, Auburn

ANSWER: Thank you so much, Darlene. This is a favorite lobster recipe from Marjorie Standish, author of Cooking Down East, the gold standard for Maine cookery.

Lobster Casserole: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut up one pound of lobster meat and place it in a large skillet with 3 tablespoons of butter. Gently sauté until the meat starts to turn pink. Do not overcook or the lobster will be too tough. Set lobster aside. Add 3 tablespoons of flour, 3/4 teaspoon dry mustard, and salt and pepper to taste to the pan. Slowly add 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup whole milk and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in three slices of crustless white bread, torn into small pieces, 2 tablespoons sherry, and the lobster. Spoon into a buttered casserole dish and top with bread crumbs and a few pats of butter. Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly and slightly browned. Makes 4 servings.

Readers, what are your favorite lobster pie or casserole recipes? Or are you purists?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have 96 Readers Digest condensed books in very good condition to give away to a person or organization that could use them. They would need to be picked up. Please call (207) 786-4760.—Gerald, Auburn

ANSWER: I am putting this in Sun Spots again because when it was originally printed on Nov. 1, the contact’s phone number was incorrect. Readers, please check your information before you hit “Send” on those emails. Also, it is important to add your location because I am sure if you want something picked up, people will want to know how far they need to drive as something to consider.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Nov. 12 Sun Spots column about ravens, the thousands of black birds on Ferry Road are actually a “murder of crows.” During the winter months, they congregate in late afternoon and roost together overnight. They seem to like to be near the river, but do not stick to one place. Their roost could move to a spot north of the Veterans Bridge. There is a crow hunting season in Maine with the duration varying by location.—Anne, Lewiston

ANSWER: Interesting…I wondered about that myself. I hate to think about anyone gunning down crows but for more information go to https://www.maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/hunting-laws/season-dates-bag-limits.html. In Lewiston, it looks like it’s legal to shoot crows from Feb. 23 through the month of March as well as through August and most of September.

I do hope you will try the options I wrote about first. I would love to hear from readers on this topic.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We wanted to update you regarding our missing dolly. Fire Chief Bill Hussey has gotten it back. Thank you to all, especially to Andy.

ANSWER: Back on Oct. 2, a member of the Fire Department wrote Sun Spots with a plea for the person who borrowed the dolly during their summer fundraiser to return it. I am glad to hear the item was returned.

