PORTLAND, Ore. — Tahirou Diabate had 18 points as Portland topped Maine 71-62 on Saturday night.
Diabate hit 9 of 11 shots.
JoJo Walker had 13 points for Portland (3-1). Malcolm Porter added 12 points and six rebounds. Chase Adams had seven assists .
Sergio El Darwich had 21 points for the Black Bears (1-2). Andrew Fleming added 14 points and six assists. Nedeljko Prijovic had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Portland plays Portland State on the road on Wednesday. Maine plays Washington on the road on Tuesday.
