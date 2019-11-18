RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1961 will meet at noon Friday, Nov. 22, at the Hotel Rumford. Spouses and significant others are welcome.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Water main breaks under College Street
-
Nation / World
Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump’s tax records
-
Maine
Coast Guard releases images of missing boaters
-
Nation / World
A sneeze sends germs into a room like they’re shot out of a cannon
-
Schools
UMaine trustees approve name change for University of Southern Maine