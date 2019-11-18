AUBURN — Sarah Pierce and Bailey Pullen, second-year students in the business administration program at Central Maine Community College, have been awarded $1,250 scholarships from the Maine Real Estate & Development Association for study this academic year.
A resident of Greene, Pierce has earned highest honors at CMCC, where she has worked as a peer tutor in the Math and Science Center. After she earns her business degree in December, Pierce plans to complete the network security/computer forensics program at the college. She hopes to pursue a career as a computer forensics investigator.
Pullen completed the criminal justice program with high honors in May 2017 and has now earned president’s honors in the business program. A resident of Canton, she is employed as an accounting assistant at H.E. Callahan Construction.
After CMCC, she may pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting and then become a CPA.
