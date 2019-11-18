Three people crewing a sailboat that set off from Down East Maine and was believed to be in distress are safe after someone aboard made contact with family Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

Coast guard personnel called off an extensive air and sea search of the New England coast after one of the boaters made cellphone contact with family Monday afternoon, said Coast Guard Operations Unit Controller Chris Berry. The Coast Guard was informed by about 2 p.m. Monday and suspended the search that began Saturday morning, Berry said.

“They found themselves,” Berry said. “They started answering their phone. One of them called or texted their parents in reply to their parents’ texts and said they were fine, were off Montauk, and were continuing their trip south.”

Montauk is the northern-most part of Long Island, and juts northeast into the Atlantic. The tip of the island is about 30 miles off the coast of Old Lyme, Connecticut.

Charlotte Kirby, Nathaniel Davis and Wilfredo Lombardo, set off from Mount Desert Island some time before Saturday aboard the Dove, a 40-foot sailboat, without telling family exactly when they were leaving or where they were headed.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted several photos of Charlotte Kirby and Nathaniel Davis.

The search began after an emergency dispatcher on the mainland received a garbled 911 call from Kirby’s cell phone at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The person calling said they were on a boat, and then the line cut out, said Coast Guard spokeswoman, Petty Officer Nicole Groll.

The dispatcher could not reach the caller again and called the Coast Guard, triggering wide-ranging multi-day search using boats and aircraft.

The coast guard initially said the 911 caller asked for help, but Groll clarified on Monday that the caller did not say the word “help” during the brief call. Police pinged the cellphone and determined the call originated about 20 miles south off the coast of Mount Desert Island. The Coast Guard then searched the area of the cell phone ping, but found no sign of the vessel or the crew.

It was unclear why someone aboard the vessel dialed 911 in the first place. On Monday evening, relatives of Lombardo said they were relieved, but also frustrated by the experience.

“We’re breathing again,” said Sam Holland, step-father of Lombardo, in a phone interview from their New Jersey home. “Now I’m mad. Now I want some answers. I want to know what the hell happened. We want to know why there was a distress call at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

Holland and Wilfredo Lombardo’s mother, Anita Lombardo, said they spent the last two days distraught imagining that their son, 42, who goes by Freddy, was dead and lost.

“We’re just a mess,” Anita Lombardo said during an interview about four hours before her some was located. “Losing your son in the ocean and not knowing where he’s at. I’m not ready to consider it a tragedy yet, we still have hope. We’re trying.”

Anita Lombardo said her son had told her they were planning to leave for Florida, but she did not know his exact plan, and did not know where in Florida he was headed.

Lombardo, 42, is friends with Davis. They had planned to live on the boat while they worked together installing solar panels somewhere in Florida, Anita Lombardo said.

The Coast Guard’s search began Saturday with fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft. Rescue workers scoured the waters up and down New England, and by Sunday at dusk, they had searched 2,700 square nautical miles but found no trace of the craft or its crew.

The sailboat’s home port is the John Williams Boat Co. in Mount Desert. It departed Somes Sound, Groll said. The Coast Guard does not know when the boat left port, she added.

